Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Interim Financial Statements and Management Report of Fund Performance for the period ended June 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deans Knight Income Corporation (the “Company”) is pleased to release its Interim Management Report of Fund Performance and Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2021.

These documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company’s website: www.dkincomecorp.com.

For further information contact:
   
Dillon Cameron Kelsey Dunwoodie
Chief Executive Officer and Director Chief Financial Officer
Deans Knight Income Corporation Deans Knight Income Corporation
(604) 669-0212 (604) 669-0212




