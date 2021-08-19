Antibe Therapeutics Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. All resolutions outlined in the management information circular were approved. Detailed results for the election of directors are provided below:
Director Nominee
Outcome
%
For
%
Withheld
Walt Macnee
Elected
86.88%
13.12%
Roderick Flower
Elected
86.15%
13.85%
Robert Hoffman
Elected
87.49%
12.51%
Amal Khouri
Elected
86.91%
13.09%
Dan Legault
Elected
71.86%
28.14%
Jennifer McNealey
Elected
77.66%
22.34%
John L. Wallace
Elected
73.35%
26.65%
Yung Wu
Elected
86.73%
13.27%
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to address inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes three assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain. Additional assets under development include a safer alternative to opioids for peri-operative pain, and a GI-sparing alternative to low-dose aspirin. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005780/en/
Wertpapier
