FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During July

FOX News Digital earned the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in July, reaching nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views and approximately 3.4 billion multiplatform total minutes, according to Comscore. In the most recent month of July, the digital network surpassed CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes for the fifth consecutive month and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set. FOX News Digital also outpaced CNN.com in total multiplatform views, delivering nearly 89 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove close to 6.9 million unique visitors in July, beating out CNN in the category for the third straight month.*

For the 83rd consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), driving over 40 million total social interactions. FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 18 million Facebook interactions and over 21 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 253 million, up nearly 25 percent year over year, while FOX Business topped the business competition in the category with over 26 million views.