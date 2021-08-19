checkAd

Granite Awarded $25.7 Million Airfield Safety Enhancement Project at Tucson International Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 23:30  |  14   |   |   

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the DBB1 contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) as part of their Airfield Safety Enhancements (ASE) program at Tucson International Airport (TUS) in Tucson, Arizona. The new project, in concert with the previously awarded Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project at TUS, continues Granite’s history of successful partnership and coordination with TAA. DBB1 is the 14th project at TUS awarded to Granite in the past 10 years. The approximately $25.7 million contract is anticipated to be included in Granite’s third quarter committed and awarded projects.

The ASE program will transition the airfield at Tucson International Airport (TUS) into a new era of safety and provide redundancy with a second parallel runway that will serve the Southern Arizona region for decades to come. The DBB1 project represents a key phase of the ASE program and will expand access for the Air National Guard and other fixed-base operations on the southwest side of the airfield. Scope of work includes the construction of the new bypass taxiway including pavement removal, earthwork, electrical, drainage, pavement markings, and landscaping.

“The DBB1 project naturally ties into our existing work at the airport and fills an anticipated break in construction on the CMAR,” said Granite Area Manager Anthony Alfonso. “Securing this project allows our team to maintain focus on the airfield and provide best value to TAA on the ASE program, benefitting all stakeholders.”

Projected start date on the project is October 2021, with completion expected in January 2023. Granite’s Swan Plant, which is adjacent to property owned by TAA and within five miles of the airport, will provide approximately 45,000 tons of hot mix asphalt, 90,000 tons of aggregate base course, and an additional 15,000 tons of miscellaneous aggregate for the project.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

