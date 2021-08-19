checkAd

CF Energy Business Update

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”), announces the following business updates:

Pricing formula adjustment notification for gas distribution business in Sanya from the Sanya City Development and Reform Commission (“SYDRC”)

The SYDRC has finalized the latest Sanya City’s natural gas utility pricing formula adjustment which will be the guideline for the Group to follow on its gas selling prices starting from September 1, 2021 (the “New Gas Selling Price”). SYDRC is the government natural gas price regulating body in Sanya City, and this pricing formula adjustment is part of the pricing control strategy of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (“NDRC”) for the whole of China.

With effect from September 1, 2021, the New Gas Selling Price per m3 to commercial customers in Sanya City will be adjusted from RMB4.0 to RMB3.83 while the price to social welfare units such as schools, government facilities and other not-for-profit organizations, which are classified under commercial customers, would remain unchanged at RMB3.23, and the New Gas Selling Price to residential customers, which is based on 3 levels of consumption, with the 1st and 2nd level prices remain unchanged at RMB 2.94 and RMB3.53 respectively, while the 3rd level price will be adjusted from RMB3.96 to RMB3.82.

Going forward, as the pricing control policy of the NDRC is being further implemented by the SYDRC, the Group expects the New Gas Selling Price would significantly and adversely impact the profitability of its natural gas distribution business segment. However, the management of the Company will continue to maintain close communications with local government to obtain further financial and policy support and provide timely market feedback to the Company’s shareholders.

COVID-19 impact on our business in the Hainan Province

With the resurgence of the outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed cases in China around the end of July 2021, to combat this, the Central Government has re-instated certain travel restrictions previously adopted across China restricting residence in major cities with recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 to travel outside of these cities and likewise, for travelers to travel to the restricted cities, unless traveling is deemed absolutely essential. These restrictions were also applicable to the Hainan Province until they were uplifted today as there were a few recent confirmed COVID-19 infected cases in Hainan.

