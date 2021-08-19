Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“ CUR ”, the “ Company ” or “ Consolidated Uranium ”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the “ Acquisition ”) of a 100% undivided interest in the high-grade Matoush Uranium Project (“ Matoush ” or the “ Property ”) located in the Province of Quebec, Canada.

High-Grade and Substantial Historic Resources – Based on a press release issued by Strateco Resources Inc. (“ Strateco ”) on December 7, 2012, Matoush was considered to have the following historical Mineral Resources: Indicated Mineral Resources of 586,000 t at an average grade of 0.954% containing 12.329 m lbs of U3O8 Inferred Mineral Resources of 1,686,000 t at an average grade of 0.442% containing 16.44 m lbs of U3O8 This historical estimate is considered to be a “historical estimate” under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“ NI 43-101 ”) and is not considered by the Company to be current. See below under the heading “Global Historical Mineral Resource Table”.

Based on a press release issued by Strateco Resources Inc. (“ ”) on December 7, 2012, Matoush was considered to have the following historical Mineral Resources: Advanced Stage Project – An Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Property was published in April of 2010 which contemplated access via a ramp decline, mining using longhole methods followed by cemented rock fill (CRF).

– An Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Property was published in April of 2010 which contemplated access via a ramp decline, mining using longhole methods followed by cemented rock fill (CRF). Good Exploration Potential – The Matoush Fault Zone, the structure that controls the mineralization, has been identified over a strike length extending 11km southward and 5km northward beyond the historic resource area. In addition, many of the zones of mineralization within the historic Mineral Resources are open along strike and down plunge.

– The Matoush Fault Zone, the structure that controls the mineralization, has been identified over a strike length extending 11km southward and 5km northward beyond the historic resource area. In addition, many of the zones of mineralization within the historic Mineral Resources are open along strike and down plunge. Proven Mining Jurisdiction with Uranium Endowment - Quebec ranks highly as a mining jurisdiction and has seen significant past expenditures on uranium exploration by both major and junior mining companies.

Quebec ranks highly as a mining jurisdiction and has seen significant past expenditures on uranium exploration by both major and junior mining companies. Compelling Acquisition Structure – Deferred cash and share based consideration offers potential to reduce the ultimate total purchase price equity dilution.

Philip Williams, CEO commented “We are very pleased to close this acquisition which adds another high-grade, advanced stage project, in a top ranked mining jurisdiction, to our global project portfolio. As highlighted when we initially announced the acquisition, we look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to development of the project with a focus on engagement with the local indigenous stakeholders before undertaking any project level activity. Our recently announced acquisition and strategic alliance with Energy Fuels partners us with a leading US uranium miner that boasts an exemplary track record of safe uranium mining and milling that we expect will serve as a model for the potential advancement of the Matoush project.”