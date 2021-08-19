checkAd

Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 23:30  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company” or “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of a 100% undivided interest in the high-grade Matoush Uranium Project (“Matoush” or the “Property”) located in the Province of Quebec, Canada.

Key Points:

  • High-Grade and Substantial Historic Resources – Based on a press release issued by Strateco Resources Inc. (“Strateco”) on December 7, 2012, Matoush was considered to have the following historical Mineral Resources:
    • Indicated Mineral Resources of 586,000 t at an average grade of 0.954% containing 12.329 m lbs of U3O8
    • Inferred Mineral Resources of 1,686,000 t at an average grade of 0.442% containing 16.44 m lbs of U3O8
    • This historical estimate is considered to be a “historical estimate” under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and is not considered by the Company to be current. See below under the heading “Global Historical Mineral Resource Table”.
  • Advanced Stage Project – An Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Property was published in April of 2010 which contemplated access via a ramp decline, mining using longhole methods followed by cemented rock fill (CRF).
  • Good Exploration Potential – The Matoush Fault Zone, the structure that controls the mineralization, has been identified over a strike length extending 11km southward and 5km northward beyond the historic resource area. In addition, many of the zones of mineralization within the historic Mineral Resources are open along strike and down plunge.
  • Proven Mining Jurisdiction with Uranium Endowment - Quebec ranks highly as a mining jurisdiction and has seen significant past expenditures on uranium exploration by both major and junior mining companies.
  • Compelling Acquisition Structure – Deferred cash and share based consideration offers potential to reduce the ultimate total purchase price equity dilution.

Philip Williams, CEO commented “We are very pleased to close this acquisition which adds another high-grade, advanced stage project, in a top ranked mining jurisdiction, to our global project portfolio. As highlighted when we initially announced the acquisition, we look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to development of the project with a focus on engagement with the local indigenous stakeholders before undertaking any project level activity. Our recently announced acquisition and strategic alliance with Energy Fuels partners us with a leading US uranium miner that boasts an exemplary track record of safe uranium mining and milling that we expect will serve as a model for the potential advancement of the Matoush project.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, Canada TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company” or “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board