Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on September 24, 2021 to holders of record as of September 14, 2021. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.

