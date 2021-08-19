checkAd

Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has appointed Paula Harris, Linda Harty, and Roger Strauch as new directors effective today. With these appointments, the Chart Board of Directors is comprised of eight independent directors and our CEO and President, Jill Evanko. Four of our nine directors are female and five of our nine are diverse.

Paula Harris has over 34 years of experience in international oilfield services with Schlumberger Ltd. Educated as a petroleum engineer with a Bachelor of Science, Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University, Ms. Harris initially worked in field operations offshore before progressing into leadership roles in training, sales and ultimately, in environmental-social (ES) sustainability. She most recently served as Director of Global Stewardship for Schlumberger from 2015 until her retirement in June 2020. Ms. Harris led the development and implementation of metrics-based, cost efficient ES programs tailored to meet the local needs of stakeholders, employees, communities and customers. She was responsible for this program aiding the delivery of the long-term Schlumberger sustainable development goals in carbon reduction, energy efficiency, increased green technology sales and increased female and minority employees. Ms. Harris currently serves on the boards of: The Vantage Group, The Houston Children’s Museum, the Petroleum Club of Houston, the Independent Petroleum Association of America’s Energy Education Center and Energized for STEM Charter School. She is a founding member of the all-girls engineering school, the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy. In 2020, she received the Women Who Mean Business Lifetime Achievement award from the Houston Business Journal and in 2019, the Women on the Move award from Texas Executive Women and the United Nations Global Citizenship Award. Paula also has a Master of Education, Technical Instruction and Learning from Abilene Christian University. Ms. Harris will serve on Chart’s Compensation Committee, effective immediately.

Linda Harty is a proven board member and her extensive broad-based experience across finance, accounting, treasury & tax in addition to strategy, capital allocation and M&A aligns well with the strategic direction of Chart. Ms. Harty previously served as Vice President, Treasurer of Medtronic, a global company specializing in medical technology, services and solutions. Ms. Harty also served as Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Group CFO at Cardinal Health in Columbus, Ohio and has held financial leadership positions at RTM Restaurant Group, BellSouth, ConAgra and Kimberly-Clark. Ms. Harty earned her undergraduate degrees in finance and economics from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh, and furthered her studies in accounting at Georgia State University. In addition to Chart’s Board, Ms. Harty serves on three boards of directors, Parker Hannifin, Wabtec, and Syneos Health. Ms. Harty will serve on Chart’s Audit Committee, effective immediately.

