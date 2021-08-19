TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and a Special Meeting Date of September 14, 2021 in Connection with Its Proposed Business Combination with Nerdy

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), today announced that its registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Nerdy (“the Company” or “Nerdy”), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Registration Statement provides important information about TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, Nerdy and the Business Combination.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities also announced today a record date of August 16, 2021 (the “Record Date”) and a meeting date of September 14, 2021 for its extraordinary general meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the Business Combination. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close promptly after the Special Meeting.