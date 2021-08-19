checkAd

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and a Special Meeting Date of September 14, 2021 in Connection with Its Proposed Business Combination with Nerdy

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), today announced that its registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Nerdy (“the Company” or “Nerdy”), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Registration Statement provides important information about TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, Nerdy and the Business Combination.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities also announced today a record date of August 16, 2021 (the “Record Date”) and a meeting date of September 14, 2021 for its extraordinary general meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the Business Combination. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close promptly after the Special Meeting.

Upon closing, the combined company is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange with its common stock and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, “NRDY” and “NRDY WS”, respectively.

The meeting will be held at 10:00 am Eastern Time, on September 14, 2021 at https://www.cstproxy.com/tpgpacetechopportunities/2021 and at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has determined that the meeting will be a hybrid virtual meeting conducted via live webcast in order to facilitate stockholder attendance and participation. To register and receive access to the hybrid virtual meeting, registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the proxy statement. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities recommends all stockholders vote in advance of the Special Meeting by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt.

