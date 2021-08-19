Lincoln Expands the Shawinigan Project in Quebec
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) announces that it has staked an additional 61 claims to the south and south-west of the Shawinigan property in Quebec that it has recently optioned from Fayz and Ramy Yacoub. The expanded property now consists of 82 contiguous mineral claims covering a total area of 48.4 square kilometers (4,841.8 hectares). No part of the property that has been staked is located in an area restricted to exploration.
Initial geological work on the newly staked areas has indicated mineralized zones of zinc, copper, nickel, cobalt and titanium. Iron showings have also been identified. Previous exploration has covered only a limited area of the overall property but demonstrated significant potential for the discovery of these minerals. Lincoln is now in the process of preparing a preliminary exploration program to initially cover the entire claim area with a basic geological evaluation designed to locate areas for programs of trenching, drilling and more geophysics.
About the Shawinigan Property
From 1971 to 1975, the original Shawinigan property was explored by Soquem Inc. of Quebec, which conducted 5 programs including geological mapping, soil and rock sampling, mineralogical investigation, magnetometer and EM surveys and diamond drilling that encountered low to medium grade nickel/copper mineralization. Several drill holes intersected Ni/Cu mineralization at a shallow depth of 12 meters (40 to 45 feet) with continuous mineralization over 20.6 meters (68 feet) in hole 704-3A and 80 meters (264 feet) in hole 704-26 and 61.8 meters (204 feet) in hole 704-33. Further drilling was recommended between existing drill holes but was never initiated. The shallow and wide intersections are significant and may indicate a shallow mineralized body and these intersections will be targets for follow up exploration and drilling going forward.
In 2016, helicopter EM/MAG surveys were completed, identifying 68 electromagnetic conductors in three cluster areas. Cobalt was identified with the copper and nickel from the mineralogical investigations. The property is also the host of the Lake Huards cobalt prospect discovered by prospectors in 1956.
Lincoln has appointed Barbara Stehwien, P.Geo., as the primary Gestim delegate for Lincoln Gold Mining in this area of Quebec. All previous exploration is historical and not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 standards and is not to be relied on as current. Further exploration work will be required to classify a current mineral resource or reserve.
