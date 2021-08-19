Lincoln Expands the Shawinigan Project in Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) announces that it has staked an additional 61 claims to the south and south-west of the Shawinigan property in Quebec that it has …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) announces that it has staked an additional 61 claims to the south and south-west of the Shawinigan property in Quebec that it has …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) announces that it has staked an additional 61 claims to the south and south-west of the Shawinigan property in Quebec that it has recently optioned from Fayz and Ramy Yacoub. The expanded property now consists of 82 contiguous mineral claims covering a total area of 48.4 square kilometers (4,841.8 hectares). No part of the property that has been staked is located in an area restricted to exploration. Initial geological work on the newly staked areas has indicated mineralized zones of zinc, copper, nickel, cobalt and titanium. Iron showings have also been identified. Previous exploration has covered only a limited area of the overall property but demonstrated significant potential for the discovery of these minerals. Lincoln is now in the process of preparing a preliminary exploration program to initially cover the entire claim area with a basic geological evaluation designed to locate areas for programs of trenching, drilling and more geophysics.