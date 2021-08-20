BitRush Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held August 19, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / BitRush Corp. (CSE:BRH)(Frankfurt:0XSN) ("BitRush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.BitRush is pleased to …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / BitRush Corp. (CSE:BRH)(Frankfurt:0XSN) ("BitRush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. BitRush is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of (a) the re-election of all incumbent directors, namely: Hansjoerg Wagner, Edward (Ted) Boyd and Karsten Arend, (b) the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, (c) the ratification of By-law No. 2 and the repeal of all existing by-laws, (d) the ratification of the Corporation's 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan which replaces the Company's stock option plan and (e) the special resolution for the potential name change of the Company, all as further described in the management information circular of the Company which is available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.