The Flowr Corporation Provides Operational Update

Highlights:



Flowr has completed a strategic review process resulting in annualized SG&A savings of approximately $3.3 million, sale of non-core assets with aggregate proceeds of over $7 million, and a reduction of long-term debt by $7.5 million.

In Canada, Flowr continues to focus on the premium and ultra-premium dry flower market.

Flowr has received a sensory license from Health Canada allowing for the Company to continue to better understand consumer demands.

Flowr has initiated its first export of medical cannabis to Israel opening a key distribution channel.

In Europe, Holigen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flowr, has entered into the largest known bulk medical cannabis sale agreement in Portugal.

Holigen to be the exclusive cultivation and retail partner for Cookies in Portugal with a view to bringing Cookies cannabis and branded products to the E.U.

Flowr to cultivate Cookies’ leading strains from its E.U. GMP facility in Sintra, Portugal with a view to domestic medical retail distribution and international wholesales. Cookies will consult with Flowr on the retail distribution strategy in Portugal.

Flowr has appointed Green Hedge as its sales distributor in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to provide an operational update on its Canadian and European operations and a renewed focus to maintaining its status as a premium cannabis producer and making the requisite changes to its operations in order to reach profitability.

“Since January, the Company has undertaken several measures to improve the financial and operational viability of its business. We have shed non-core assets and licenses, raised additional equity capital and significantly reduced overall indebtedness. From an operational perspective, the K1 facility is now fully operational and each grow room is being utilized to ensure our fixed costs are being spread out over a higher number of production grams. The K1 facility is a world-class facility capable of producing award winning high-THC strains, such as our BC Pink Kush and BC Black Cherry, with a high level of consistency. We are also introducing new exciting strains and product formats to meet consumer demand, and are building a robust genetics program for future growth,” commented Darry Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of Flowr.