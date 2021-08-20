checkAd

The Flowr Corporation Provides Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 01:33  |  85   |   |   

Highlights:

  • Flowr has completed a strategic review process resulting in annualized SG&A savings of approximately $3.3 million, sale of non-core assets with aggregate proceeds of over $7 million, and a reduction of long-term debt by $7.5 million.
  • In Canada, Flowr continues to focus on the premium and ultra-premium dry flower market.
  • Flowr has received a sensory license from Health Canada allowing for the Company to continue to better understand consumer demands.
  • Flowr has initiated its first export of medical cannabis to Israel opening a key distribution channel.
  • In Europe, Holigen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flowr, has entered into the largest known bulk medical cannabis sale agreement in Portugal.
  • Holigen to be the exclusive cultivation and retail partner for Cookies in Portugal with a view to bringing Cookies cannabis and branded products to the E.U.
  • Flowr to cultivate Cookies’ leading strains from its E.U. GMP facility in Sintra, Portugal with a view to domestic medical retail distribution and international wholesales. Cookies will consult with Flowr on the retail distribution strategy in Portugal.
  • Flowr has appointed Green Hedge as its sales distributor in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to provide an operational update on its Canadian and European operations and a renewed focus to maintaining its status as a premium cannabis producer and making the requisite changes to its operations in order to reach profitability.

“Since January, the Company has undertaken several measures to improve the financial and operational viability of its business. We have shed non-core assets and licenses, raised additional equity capital and significantly reduced overall indebtedness. From an operational perspective, the K1 facility is now fully operational and each grow room is being utilized to ensure our fixed costs are being spread out over a higher number of production grams. The K1 facility is a world-class facility capable of producing award winning high-THC strains, such as our BC Pink Kush and BC Black Cherry, with a high level of consistency. We are also introducing new exciting strains and product formats to meet consumer demand, and are building a robust genetics program for future growth,” commented Darry Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of Flowr.

Seite 1 von 8



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Flowr Corporation Provides Operational Update Highlights: Flowr has completed a strategic review process resulting in annualized SG&A savings of approximately $3.3 million, sale of non-core assets with aggregate proceeds of over $7 million, and a reduction of long-term debt by $7.5 million. In …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
A strong first six months
Tremor International Reports Record Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Baozun Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Metrospaces August 2021 Shareholder Letter
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board