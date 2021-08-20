checkAd

1933 Industries Completes Delisting of Convertible Debentures and Extension of their Maturity Date

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has issued a bulletin confirming the delisting of the Company's 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 (TGIF.DB), effective at the close of trading today.

The Company voluntarily delisted the debentures after receiving approval from Debentureholders at an Extraordinary Meeting of holders. On April 14, 2021, Debentureholders approved an extension to the maturity date of the outstanding debentures from September 14, 2021, to September 14, 2022. As the delisting of the debentures is now complete, Friday, August 20, 2021, will be the effective date whereby the Company enters into an amended supplement indenture with Odyssey Trust to formally extend the maturity date of the debentures.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, distribution and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products and manufactures third-party brands. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. AMA recently announced the launch of its ultra-craft brand Level X, an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

