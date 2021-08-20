1933 Industries Completes Delisting of Convertible Debentures and Extension of their Maturity Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has issued a bulletin confirming the delisting of the Company's 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 (TGIF.DB), effective at the close of trading today.

The Company voluntarily delisted the debentures after receiving approval from Debentureholders at an Extraordinary Meeting of holders. On April 14, 2021, Debentureholders approved an extension to the maturity date of the outstanding debentures from September 14, 2021, to September 14, 2022. As the delisting of the debentures is now complete, Friday, August 20, 2021, will be the effective date whereby the Company enters into an amended supplement indenture with Odyssey Trust to formally extend the maturity date of the debentures.