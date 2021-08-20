checkAd

Compass Minerals Declares Third Quarter Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 01:38   

The board of directors of Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 10, 2021.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. And its plant nutrition business manufactures products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 16 production and packaging facilities with more than 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

13.08.21Compass Minerals Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results and Robust Cash Flow from Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Compass Minerals Postpones Scheduled Release of Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten