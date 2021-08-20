checkAd

AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release

Autor: Accesswire
20.08.2021, 01:50  |  60   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company'), finalized its global distribution appointments to support continued growth and a commitment to future customers. The Company announced …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company'), finalized its global distribution appointments to support continued growth and a commitment to future customers. The Company announced the appointment of four Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to expand the distribution of its new satellite devices to the global market.

AdvanceTC has historically been able to identify an isolated market, innovate and successfully launch a unique product whilst protecting its patent by using local manufacturing and assembly strategies.

In 2012, AdvanceTC was the world's first company to successfully launch a mobile communications device. The Magic W3 is a 4.8" Windows®7 full OS touchscreen microcomputer with voice call functionality. The Magic W3 provides true windowed multitasking, multimedia entertainment, social network connectivity, navigation capability, voice telephony, and the full internet experience.

In 2018 the Company has presented to the world a first of its kind satellite-smartphone device named Xplore X7 which includes satellite messaging and emergency services, provides 8 band 4G connectivity and Satellite Messaging connectivity via satellite network. In 2019, AdvanceTC received authorization by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the Xplore X7.

AdvanceTC's team is currently in the completion stage of its new generation smartphone X7U, which is scheduled to launch within this year with strong support from its investors. AdvanceTC devices are manufactured and assembled in Malaysia and France and the Company has been planning to move parts on that value chain potentially to the USA. Design, specifications and multi-mode communications channel integrations will be one of the strongest points of the X7U and since it is a smartphone it has a very distinctive look compared to other satellite phones.

The Regional Marketing Arms will cover sales representation, technical and supply chain services. They will act as the sales support team to the various worldwide distributors.

Below is the details of each Regional Marketing Arms and their Regions/Territories of control.

Regional Marketing Arm Region/Territory of Control

1. AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd The Middle East / Africa

2. AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd Asia & Pacific

3. LT International USA / Canada / South America

4. Alameda Square Cap Spain Europe

CP Loi, CEO of AdvanceTC, said, "Our product has been doing very well in Malaysia and we have been waiting for the right time and the right people to launch it worldwide."

Seite 1 von 3
AdvanceTC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company'), finalized its global distribution appointments to support continued growth and a commitment to future customers. The Company announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Reconnaissance Exploration on South Rim Gold Project, Central ...
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces The Appointment of Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operating Officer
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering its ...
Dr. Southey and Dr. Zarrebini Join M2Bio Sciences and Establish M2Bio Blockchain Research and ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
Gungnir Hits Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at Charlie Ross
Titel
Management Update
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21AdvanceTC Signs MOA With Malaysian University (UKM), To Conduct R&D On AI Technologies For Mobile Camera For Its Range of Xplore Devices
Accesswire | Analysen