AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release

AdvanceTC has historically been able to identify an isolated market, innovate and successfully launch a unique product whilst protecting its patent by using local manufacturing and assembly strategies.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company'), finalized its global distribution appointments to support continued growth and a commitment to future customers. The Company announced the appointment of four Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to expand the distribution of its new satellite devices to the global market.

In 2012, AdvanceTC was the world's first company to successfully launch a mobile communications device. The Magic W3 is a 4.8" Windows®7 full OS touchscreen microcomputer with voice call functionality. The Magic W3 provides true windowed multitasking, multimedia entertainment, social network connectivity, navigation capability, voice telephony, and the full internet experience.

In 2018 the Company has presented to the world a first of its kind satellite-smartphone device named Xplore X7 which includes satellite messaging and emergency services, provides 8 band 4G connectivity and Satellite Messaging connectivity via satellite network. In 2019, AdvanceTC received authorization by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the Xplore X7.

AdvanceTC's team is currently in the completion stage of its new generation smartphone X7U, which is scheduled to launch within this year with strong support from its investors. AdvanceTC devices are manufactured and assembled in Malaysia and France and the Company has been planning to move parts on that value chain potentially to the USA. Design, specifications and multi-mode communications channel integrations will be one of the strongest points of the X7U and since it is a smartphone it has a very distinctive look compared to other satellite phones.

The Regional Marketing Arms will cover sales representation, technical and supply chain services. They will act as the sales support team to the various worldwide distributors.

Below is the details of each Regional Marketing Arms and their Regions/Territories of control.

Regional Marketing Arm Region/Territory of Control

1. AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd The Middle East / Africa

2. AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd Asia & Pacific

3. LT International USA / Canada / South America

4. Alameda Square Cap Spain Europe

CP Loi, CEO of AdvanceTC, said, "Our product has been doing very well in Malaysia and we have been waiting for the right time and the right people to launch it worldwide."