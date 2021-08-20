Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sesen Bio, Inc. (“Sesen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SESN) on behalf of Sesen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sesen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Sesen is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Sesen’s lead program is Vicineum, also known as oportuzumab monatox. Vicineum is being developed for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

On August 13, 2021, Sesen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) declined to approve its Biologics License Application for its bladder cancer treatment Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain “recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.”

Following this news, Sesen’s stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021.

