Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Honest Company, Inc. (“The Honest Company” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HNST) on behalf of Honest Company stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether The Honest Company has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or about May 5, 2021, Honest sold approximately 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at $16.00 per share.

On August 13, 2021, Honest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $20.2 million compared to a loss of $375,000 for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.98 per share, or 28.33%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021, thereby inuring investors.

