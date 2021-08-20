EQS-Adhoc mobilezone achieves record result in the first half-year of 2021 - strong EBIT growth and increase in margins
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Financing/Half Year Results
PRESS RELEASE
Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Regulations
Rotkreuz, 20 August 2021
- Increase in organic sales by 9.7 percent to CHF 485 million
- Operating profit of CHF 32.2 million exceeds record result from 2019 by more than 36 percent.
- Net profit amounted to CHF 23.9 million (previous year: CHF 6.9 million).
Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone group says: "We worked outstandingly in the first half year and exceeded all of our expectations and the estimates of the market by far - we are correspondingly confident looking ahead to the second half year and have adjusted our EBIT guidance by CHF 6 million to CHF 67 to 72 million."
The most important figures
The following key figures exclude non-cash negative special effects to the amount of CHF 6 million from the sale of the wholesale business in January 2021.
- Organic sales development of plus 9.7 percent from CHF 442 to CHF 485 million; this includes a positive foreign exchange impact of 1.3 percent. The wholesale business of einsAmobile GmbH sold in January 2021 contributed CHF 146 million to sales in the first half-year of 2020 and mobiletouch austria GmbH, sold in December 2020, CHF 9 million. In the first half year of 2021, the share in sales of Switzerland was 33 percent and that of Germany 67 percent.
- Operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 32.2 million (previous year: CHF 9.0 million) with an EBIT margin of 6.6 percent (previous year: 1.5 percent) of which Switzerland contributed 47 percent and Germany 53 percent.
- At CHF 1.6 million (previous year: CHF 1.5 million), financial expenses remained stable.
- Tax expenses were CHF 7.0 million and increased by CHF 6.3 million compared to the previous year.
- Net profit was CHF 23.9 million (previous year: CHF 6.9 million).
- Free cash flow was CHF 38.3 million (previous year: CHF 31.0 million).
- Net debt amounted to CHF 103 million (31.12.2020: CHF 120 million). The ratio of net debt to EBITDA was 1.33 (31.12.2020: 2.22).
Market area Switzerland
