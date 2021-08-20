checkAd

EQS-Adhoc mobilezone achieves record result in the first half-year of 2021 - strong EBIT growth and increase in margins

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.08.2021, 06:45  |  46   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Financing/Half Year Results
mobilezone achieves record result in the first half-year of 2021 - strong EBIT growth and increase in margins

20-Aug-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Regulations

 

Rotkreuz, 20 August 2021

  • Increase in organic sales by 9.7 percent to CHF 485 million
  • Operating profit of CHF 32.2 million exceeds record result from 2019 by more than 36 percent.
  • Net profit amounted to CHF 23.9 million (previous year: CHF 6.9 million).

Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone group says: "We worked outstandingly in the first half year and exceeded all of our expectations and the estimates of the market by far - we are correspondingly confident looking ahead to the second half year and have adjusted our EBIT guidance by CHF 6 million to CHF 67 to 72 million."

The most important figures

The following key figures exclude non-cash negative special effects to the amount of CHF 6 million from the sale of the wholesale business in January 2021.

  • Organic sales development of plus 9.7 percent from CHF 442 to CHF 485 million; this includes a positive foreign exchange impact of 1.3 percent. The wholesale business of einsAmobile GmbH sold in January 2021 contributed CHF 146 million to sales in the first half-year of 2020 and mobiletouch austria GmbH, sold in December 2020, CHF 9 million. In the first half year of 2021, the share in sales of Switzerland was 33 percent and that of Germany 67 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 32.2 million (previous year: CHF 9.0 million) with an EBIT margin of 6.6 percent (previous year: 1.5 percent) of which Switzerland contributed 47 percent and Germany 53 percent.
  • At CHF 1.6 million (previous year: CHF 1.5 million), financial expenses remained stable.
  • Tax expenses were CHF 7.0 million and increased by CHF 6.3 million compared to the previous year.
  • Net profit was CHF 23.9 million (previous year: CHF 6.9 million).
  • Free cash flow was CHF 38.3 million (previous year: CHF 31.0 million).
  • Net debt amounted to CHF 103 million (31.12.2020: CHF 120 million). The ratio of net debt to EBITDA was 1.33 (31.12.2020: 2.22).

Market area Switzerland

Seite 1 von 4
mobilezone holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc mobilezone achieves record result in the first half-year of 2021 - strong EBIT growth and increase in margins EQS Group-Ad-hoc: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Financing/Half Year Results mobilezone achieves record result in the first half-year of 2021 - strong EBIT growth and increase in margins 20-Aug-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWEITERT SEINEN GESCHÄFTSBEREICH GESUNDHEIT MIT DEM ERWERB DES HÄUSLICHEN ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG increases revenues by around 50 % in the first half of 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG erzielt Nachsteuerergebnis (EAT) von 3,7 Mio. EUR im 1. Hj. 2021 und gibt Prognose ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
Feldprogramm beim Lithiumprojekt 'Route 381' abgeschlossen - MegaWatt bereit für die nächsten ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG steigert Umsatz um rund 50 % im ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:45 UhrEQS-Adhoc: mobilezone erzielt Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021 - starkes EBIT-Wachstum und Steigerung der Margen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10.08.21DGAP-News: mobilezone verstärkt Schweizer Geschäftsleitung und Management (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10.08.21EQS-News: mobilezone verstärkt Schweizer Geschäftsleitung und Management
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21EQS-News: mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21DGAP-News: Präsentation der Halbjahreszahlen 2021 der mobilezone Gruppe: Einladung zur Video-Konferenz für Investoren, Analysten und Medienschaffende (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
06.08.21EQS-News: Präsentation der Halbjahreszahlen 2021 der mobilezone Gruppe: Einladung zur Video-Konferenz für Investoren, Analysten und Medienschaffende
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21DGAP-News: 20 Jahre Lehrlingsausbildung bei mobilezone und Fortführung Trainee-Programm (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
05.08.21EQS-News: Twenty years of apprentice training at mobilezone and continuation of the trainee programme
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21EQS-News: 20 Jahre Lehrlingsausbildung bei mobilezone und Fortführung Trainee-Programm
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten