mobilezone achieves record result in the first half-year of 2021 - strong EBIT growth and increase in margins

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Regulations

Rotkreuz, 20 August 2021

Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone group says: "We worked outstandingly in the first half year and exceeded all of our expectations and the estimates of the market by far - we are correspondingly confident looking ahead to the second half year and have adjusted our EBIT guidance by CHF 6 million to CHF 67 to 72 million."

The most important figures

The following key figures exclude non-cash negative special effects to the amount of CHF 6 million from the sale of the wholesale business in January 2021.

Organic sales development of plus 9.7 percent from CHF 442 to CHF 485 million; this includes a positive foreign exchange impact of 1.3 percent. The wholesale business of einsAmobile GmbH sold in January 2021 contributed CHF 146 million to sales in the first half-year of 2020 and mobiletouch austria GmbH, sold in December 2020, CHF 9 million. In the first half year of 2021, the share in sales of Switzerland was 33 percent and that of Germany 67 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 32.2 million (previous year: CHF 9.0 million) with an EBIT margin of 6.6 percent (previous year: 1.5 percent) of which Switzerland contributed 47 percent and Germany 53 percent.

At CHF 1.6 million (previous year: CHF 1.5 million), financial expenses remained stable.

Tax expenses were CHF 7.0 million and increased by CHF 6.3 million compared to the previous year.

Net profit was CHF 23.9 million (previous year: CHF 6.9 million).

Free cash flow was CHF 38.3 million (previous year: CHF 31.0 million).

Net debt amounted to CHF 103 million (31.12.2020: CHF 120 million). The ratio of net debt to EBITDA was 1.33 (31.12.2020: 2.22).

Market area Switzerland