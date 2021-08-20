checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Half-year results as per 30 June 2021 PSP Swiss Property with a successful H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.08.2021, 06:57  |  40   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Half-year results as per 30 June 2021 PSP Swiss Property with a successful H1 2021

20-Aug-2021 / 06:57 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In H1 2021, PSP Swiss Property has managed the challenges related to the continuing corona crisis well. The corona crisis and the regulatory measures had only a marginal impact on the half-year results. With its high-quality portfolio and its solid capital structure, PSP Swiss Property considers itself well positioned. The ebitda guidance is being confirmed, slightly improved vacancy rate expected by year-end.

Real estate portfolio

At the end of June 2021, the value of the portfolio was CHF 8.962 billion (end of 2020: CHF 8.577 billion). Already in Q1 2021, the 'Seestrasse' development project in Kilchberg was sold for CHF 20.0 million with a gain of CHF 7.3 million. In Q2 2021, a smaller part of the remaining site in Wädenswil was sold for CHF 0.4 million with a gain of 0.358 million. At the "Residenza Parco Lago" project in Paradiso (near Lugano), 67% of the units are sold and 8% are reserved. The project will be completed end of 2021. Already in Q1 2021, the new building "ATMOS" in Zurich West was successfully completed and reclassified to the investment portfolio. "ATMOS" was fully let before completion; it offers modern office space on approximately 24 000 m2. Three investment properties were reclassified as development projects. The Hotel Metropole located at Zeughausgasse 26/28 in Bern's old town is undergoing an extensive renovation since January 2021. The historic building will benefit from a new hotel concept as well as an expanded restaurant. The space is already 100% pre-let. The renovation will last until summer 2022, with an investment of around CHF 20 million. The properties located at Zollstrasse 6 and Gartenstrasse 32 in Zurich are undergoing a complete renovation. At Zollstrasse 6, the retail space on the ground floor remains open during the construction work that will take until the end of 2021. The total investment amounts to around CHF 4 million. At Gartenstrasse 32, around CHF 7 million are earmarked for the renovation work until mid-2022.

Seite 1 von 5
PSP Swiss Property Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Half-year results as per 30 June 2021 PSP Swiss Property with a successful H1 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Half-year results as per 30 June 2021 PSP Swiss Property with a successful H1 2021 20-Aug-2021 / 06:57 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWEITERT SEINEN GESCHÄFTSBEREICH GESUNDHEIT MIT DEM ERWERB DES HÄUSLICHEN ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG increases revenues by around 50 % in the first half of 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG erzielt Nachsteuerergebnis (EAT) von 3,7 Mio. EUR im 1. Hj. 2021 und gibt Prognose ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
Feldprogramm beim Lithiumprojekt 'Route 381' abgeschlossen - MegaWatt bereit für die nächsten ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG steigert Umsatz um rund 50 % im ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:03 UhrPSP Swiss Property H1 EPS CHF 8.1; EBITDA Guidance Confirmed
PLX AI | Analysen
06:57 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnis per 30. Juni 2021 PSP Swiss Property mit erfolgreichem H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs