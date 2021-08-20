Half-year results as per 30 June 2021 PSP Swiss Property with a successful H1 2021

Real estate portfolio

At the end of June 2021, the value of the portfolio was CHF 8.962 billion (end of 2020: CHF 8.577 billion). Already in Q1 2021, the 'Seestrasse' development project in Kilchberg was sold for CHF 20.0 million with a gain of CHF 7.3 million. In Q2 2021, a smaller part of the remaining site in Wädenswil was sold for CHF 0.4 million with a gain of 0.358 million. At the "Residenza Parco Lago" project in Paradiso (near Lugano), 67% of the units are sold and 8% are reserved. The project will be completed end of 2021. Already in Q1 2021, the new building "ATMOS" in Zurich West was successfully completed and reclassified to the investment portfolio. "ATMOS" was fully let before completion; it offers modern office space on approximately 24 000 m2. Three investment properties were reclassified as development projects. The Hotel Metropole located at Zeughausgasse 26/28 in Bern's old town is undergoing an extensive renovation since January 2021. The historic building will benefit from a new hotel concept as well as an expanded restaurant. The space is already 100% pre-let. The renovation will last until summer 2022, with an investment of around CHF 20 million. The properties located at Zollstrasse 6 and Gartenstrasse 32 in Zurich are undergoing a complete renovation. At Zollstrasse 6, the retail space on the ground floor remains open during the construction work that will take until the end of 2021. The total investment amounts to around CHF 4 million. At Gartenstrasse 32, around CHF 7 million are earmarked for the renovation work until mid-2022.