u-blox AG: u-blox reports H1 2021 financial results

Thalwil, Switzerland - 20 August 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2021. The company reported a strong first half year in revenues and gross margin, reflecting the continued expansion of demand across all end market sectors, only limited by supply constraints.

H1 2021 Highlights
(All comparisons versus the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

- Revenue of CHF 192.7 million compared to revenues of CHF 174.0 million, an increase of 10.8% (at constant exchange rates: 16.5%)

- Gross profit (adjusted) of CHF 89.9 million compared to CHF 79.4 million, an increase of 13.3%, and equivalent to an adjusted gross margin of 46.7% versus 45.6% in the prior year period, plus 110 bps

- EBITDA (adjusted) of CHF 28.7 million, compared to CHF 24.1 million

- EBIT (adjusted) of CHF 10.5 million, compared to CHF 13.2 million

- Net profit (adjusted) before minority interests of CHF 6.3 million, compared to CHF 4.7 million

- Cash flow from operating activities of CHF 43.0 million, compared to CHF 13.9 million

- Free cash flow of CHF 27.7 million, compared to CHF -21.9 million

- CHF 85.1 million of cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2021, compared to CHF 93.9 million at year-end 2020

- Repayment of the 1.625% CHF 60 million bond maturing on 27 April 2021 in its entirety using existing cash and a bridge loan of CHF 25 million

- Acquisition of full ownership in the Sapcorda Joint Venture in March 2021, in line with the company's strategic goal of driving global innovation and growth of GNSS augmentation services for high precision positioning

