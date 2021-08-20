checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Marked improvement of Adval Tech's most important key figures

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Marked improvement of Adval Tech's most important key figures

20-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR on the 2021 half-year results

Niederwangen, August 20, 2021, 7.00 a.m. - The Adval Tech Group achieved very good results in the first half of 2021 and significantly improved its most important key figures compared with the first half of 2020. The recovery of the markets in the automotive industry already seen in the second half of 2020 continued in the period under review. With total income1) of CHF 90.4 million (first half of 2020: CHF 61.5 million, +46.9%), the Adval Tech Group posted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA1)) of CHF 9.7 million in the first half of 2021 (first half of 2020: CHF 4.4 million, +118.8%), operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT1)) of CHF 5.8 million (first half of 2020: CHF 1.3 million, +354.9%) and net profit of CHF 4.3 million (first half of 2020: CHF 0.05 million). The EBITDA margin was 10.7% (first half of 2020: 7.2%) and the EBIT margin amounted to 6.4% (first half of 2020: 2.1%).

Although the Adval Tech Group's business was still greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - with lockdowns and other regulations imposed by national governments - in the first half of 2021, Adval Tech was able to avoid taking such drastic measures as it did in 2020 with short-time working at various sites. The recovery of the markets in the automotive industry already seen in the second half of 2020 continued in the period under review.

Shortage of raw materials and vendor parts
However, the automotive industry was faced with shortages of raw materials and certain vendor parts in the first half of 2021, as well as the related sharp price increases and supply bottlenecks. The shortage of microelectronic components, for example, meant that automotive manufacturers had to scale back production, which particularly affected Adval Tech's sites in Hungary and Mexico. In Brazil, Adval Tech had to accept no less than three price increases for steel in the first six months of 2021, and in Switzerland and Germany the Group was forced to strain its net working capital in order to ensure the availability of raw materials and vendor parts. Under these circumstances, the Adval Tech Group's half-year results are particularly pleasing.

