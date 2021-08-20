AFARAK GROUP INTERIM REPORT H1 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 20.08.2021, 07:00 | 11 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 07:00 | 06:00 London, 08:00 Helsinki, 20 August 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR) FINANCIAL INTERIM RELEASE H1 2021 Afarak Group has restated its figures for H1 2020 due to the loss of control and the end of the consolidation of Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd. Afarak Group reclassified Afarak Mogale (Pty) Ltd’s previously reported income statement figures as discontinued operations. There is no change to the previously reported balance sheet figures. H1/21 H1/20

Restated 2020 Revenue EUR million 37.3 35.5 59.8 EBITDA EUR million -0.9 -0.3 -4.1 EBIT EUR million 0.9 -1.7 -28.2 Earnings before taxes EUR million -0.5 -4.1 -32.4 Profit from continuing operations EUR million -0.9 -4.6 -27.6 Profit from discontinuing operations EUR million 0.0 -11.5 6.1 Profit EUR million -0.9 -16.1 -21.6 Earnings per share EUR 0.00 -0.07 -0.07 EBITDA margin % -2.4 -1.0 -6.8 EBIT margin % 2.4 -4.8 -47.1 Earnings margin % -1.3 -11.4 -54.3 Personnel (end of period) 608 770 621 FIRST HALF 2021 HIGHLIGHTS Revenue increased by 5.2% to EUR 37.3 (H1/2020: 35.5) million;

Processed material sold decreased by 45.8% to 12,667 (H1/2020: 23,356) tonnes;

Tonnage mined decreased by 47.8% to 53,542 (H1/2020: 102,659) tonnes due to low mining activity at the South African mines;

The Group’s EBITDA decreased to EUR -0.9 (H1/2020: -0.3) million and the EBITDA margin was -2.4% (H1/2020: -1.0%);

Profitability was positively affected by a reversal gain on previously recognised impairment loss on Ilitha’s mining assets, amounting to EUR 2.9 (0.0) million;

EBIT was EUR 0.9 (H1/2020: -1.7) million, with the EBIT margin at 2.4% (H1/2020: -4.8%);

Profit for the period from continuing operation totalled EUR -0.9 (H1/2020: -21.6) million;

Cash flow from operations stood at EUR -1.9 (H1/2020: -2.2) million;

Net interest-bearing debt after deducting liquid funds amounted to EUR 50.3 (54.7) (31 December 2020: 48.2) million;

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June totalled EUR 2.9 (30 June 2020: 6.1) (31 December 2020: 1.1) million. OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2021 Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





