20 August 2021, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the audio webcast to review financial results for half-year ended 30 June 2021:



Tuesday , 31 August 202 1 at 10. 3 0 a.m. (CET)

Webcast link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1490414&tp_key=4b56f88 ... Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device



Please join the event audio webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.