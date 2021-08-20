checkAd

PSP Swiss Property H1 EPS CHF 8.1; EBITDA Guidance Confirmed

Autor: PLX AI
20.08.2021, 07:03  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – PSP Swiss Property half year net income CHF 371.4 million.Half year EPS CHF 8.1The Ebitda guidance is being confirmed, slightly improved vacancy rate expected by year-endAt the end of June 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share was CHF …

  • (PLX AI) – PSP Swiss Property half year net income CHF 371.4 million.
  • Half year EPS CHF 8.1
  • The Ebitda guidance is being confirmed, slightly improved vacancy rate expected by year-end
  • At the end of June 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share was CHF 104.46 (end of 2020: CHF 99.83)
  • Says demand for office space will improve overall, especially for attractive space in good locations. The market for retail space, excluding high-street, will remain under pressure
  • Continues to expect Ebitda excluding gains/losses on real estate investments of around CHF 275 million (2020: CHF 271.1 million)
  • With regard to the vacancies, says now expects a rate of below 4.5% at year-end 2021 (previously: around 4.5%)


PSP Swiss Property Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PSP Swiss Property H1 EPS CHF 8.1; EBITDA Guidance Confirmed (PLX AI) – PSP Swiss Property half year net income CHF 371.4 million.Half year EPS CHF 8.1The Ebitda guidance is being confirmed, slightly improved vacancy rate expected by year-endAt the end of June 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share was CHF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand
Nibe Jumps 5% as Strong Demand Powers Better-Than-Expected Sales
Global Fashion Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 11.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 9 Million
Medivir Q2 EPS SEK -0.35
Adyen Half Year EBITDA EUR 272.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 251 Million
UNIQA Insurance H1 Net Income EUR 170.7 Million
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Ørsted Long-Term Potential Intact After Mixed Earnings, Analysts Say
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:57 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Half-year results as per 30 June 2021 PSP Swiss Property with a successful H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:57 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnis per 30. Juni 2021 PSP Swiss Property mit erfolgreichem H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs