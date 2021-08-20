PSP Swiss Property H1 EPS CHF 8.1; EBITDA Guidance Confirmed
(PLX AI) – PSP Swiss Property half year net income CHF 371.4 million.Half year EPS CHF 8.1The Ebitda guidance is being confirmed, slightly improved vacancy rate expected by year-endAt the end of June 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share was CHF …
(PLX AI) – PSP Swiss Property half year net income CHF 371.4 million.Half year EPS CHF 8.1The Ebitda guidance is being confirmed, slightly improved vacancy rate expected by year-endAt the end of June 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share was CHF …
- (PLX AI) – PSP Swiss Property half year net income CHF 371.4 million.
- Half year EPS CHF 8.1
- The Ebitda guidance is being confirmed, slightly improved vacancy rate expected by year-end
- At the end of June 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share was CHF 104.46 (end of 2020: CHF 99.83)
- Says demand for office space will improve overall, especially for attractive space in good locations. The market for retail space, excluding high-street, will remain under pressure
- Continues to expect Ebitda excluding gains/losses on real estate investments of around CHF 275 million (2020: CHF 271.1 million)
- With regard to the vacancies, says now expects a rate of below 4.5% at year-end 2021 (previously: around 4.5%)
PSP Swiss Property Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare