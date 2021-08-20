checkAd

Wipro Launches @now Studio in Texas, Expands Its Digital and Cyber Defense Center

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of its @now Studio in partnership with ServiceNow to support digital transformations for customers, increase innovation, and develop unique industry solutions.

The @now Studio leverages ServiceNow’s digital workflows and simplified processes to develop customized solutions. The studio will focus on building competencies, serving as a platform to develop and showcase solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation with ServiceNow, and leveraging the ecosystem including universities and leading start-ups. Additionally, there will be a focus on ServiceNow Global Risk & Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure.

The @now Studio is located at Wipro’s Technology Center in Plano, Texas where Wipro has a state-of-the-art facility focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies. The Technology Center serves as a hub for advanced analytics and cloud technologies and is the company’s US cyber security center. This is Wipro’s first @now Studio. There are plans to launch additional studios in Europe and APMEA in the coming months.

The @now Studio also supports Wipro’s continued efforts to create jobs throughout Texas and hire graduates from universities including the University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Austin, University of North Texas, and University of Houston.

Robert Allen, President and CEO, Texas Economic Development Corporation said, “Today’s celebration marks an impressive journey for one of the world’s leading IT companies. Over the past several years, Wipro has grown significantly throughout Texas and the DFW region. Texas continues to be the perfect fit for Wipro as they build capabilities to help their customers innovate, optimize and modernize.”

Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner – iCORE, Wipro Limited said, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with ServiceNow. We look forward to leveraging the @now Studio to increase our ServiceNow capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify processes and automate their workflows. We are also thrilled to expand our presence in Texas and leverage the ecosystem the state has to offer. The Studio also represents an expansion of our cybersecurity capabilities and leverages the local workforce to accelerate innovation. Our collaboration with local universities will enhance employment opportunities and expand our intellectual property in cybersecurity.”

