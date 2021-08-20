checkAd

Delignit generates record half-year revenue and confirms outlook for 2021

Delignit generates record half-year revenue and confirms outlook for 2021

20.08.2021
Blomberg, 20 August 2021. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions based in Blomberg, has set a new record for half-year revenue in a challenging market environment. In the first six months of the current fiscal year, consolidated revenue increased significantly by 41.7 % year-on-year to € 36.3 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled, rising by 105.4 % year-on-year to € 3.2 million. In addition, earnings per share amounted to € 0.17, exceeding the previous year's figure of € 0.01 by € 0.16.

Positive business performance was driven primarily by high call-off figures in light commercial vehicles and in the strongly growing motor caravan business. Significant growth rates were also achieved in the light commercial vehicle export business with North America. Management Board expects the positive demand situation to persist going forward. In the motor caravan business, for example, a considerable increase in unit numbers was recently achieved for an existing serial supply contract, which will likely be reflected in revenue and earnings as early as the second half of 2021. In the first half of the year profitability was adversely affected by shortages of electronics components and the resulting disruptions to major OEM customers' production. Plant closures by various automotive customers, typically at very short notice, resulted in major planning challenges and partially substantial efficiency losses in production. Although the supply situation on the international semiconductor market remains fraught with uncertainty, the major OEM customers from the Delignit Group expect a gradual stabilization in the second half of 2021 and significant catch-up effects. Additional pressure on profitability was exerted by the recently very dynamic development on the international procurement markets, where numerous raw materials experienced partly steep price increases and supply shortages. Fortunately, the Group's primary raw material, beech wood, represents an exception to this development and remained relatively resilient in terms of price and availability.

