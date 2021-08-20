checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases adjusted EBIT by 49% to €21.3 million in the first half of the year with stable sales and gives forecast for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.08.2021, 07:29  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast
FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases adjusted EBIT by 49% to €21.3 million in the first half of the year with stable sales and gives forecast for 2021

20-Aug-2021 / 07:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases adjusted EBIT by 49% to €21.3 million in the first half of the year with stable sales and gives forecast for 2021

Tostedt, 20 August 2021 - Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, increased its adjusted EBITDA by 40.2% year-on-year to €27.5 million and adjusted EBIT by 48.7% to €21.3 million in the first half of 2021. At €132.7 million, sales in the first half of the year were just below the previous year's figure of €137.4 million. While sales in the first few months of the year fell short of expectations due to unfavorable weather conditions, they were able to catch up in the second quarter and even increased by 52.5% compared to the first quarter.

At €104.1 million, order intake in the first half of the year was 19.4% down on the previous year, mainly due to the postponement of project awards. However, some of the postponed orders have already been acquired in the current third quarter. These include a new lighthouse project with a volume well into the double-digit million euro range. At €277.9 million, the order backlog at June 30, 2021 was slightly above the high level of the previous year.

In the second half of the year, management expects to be able to further increase sales compared to the first half. For the full year 2021, sales of €270 to €300 million are forecasted. This already takes into account a customer-related project delay in Denmark, which will have no impact on profitability. Adjusted EBIT margin in the second half of the year is expected to be 16%, roughly the same level as in the first half.

The complete half-year financial report is available at www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en.

Contact Details

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 - 2947 0
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
tostedt@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170

20-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1227846

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1227846  20-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227846&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFriedrich Vorwerk Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases adjusted EBIT by 49% to €21.3 million in the first half of the year with stable sales and gives forecast for 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases adjusted EBIT by 49% to €21.3 million in the first half of the year with stable sales and gives forecast for 2021 20-Aug-2021 / 07:29 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWEITERT SEINEN GESCHÄFTSBEREICH GESUNDHEIT MIT DEM ERWERB DES HÄUSLICHEN ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG increases revenues by around 50 % in the first half of 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG erzielt Nachsteuerergebnis (EAT) von 3,7 Mio. EUR im 1. Hj. 2021 und gibt Prognose ...
Feldprogramm beim Lithiumprojekt 'Route 381' abgeschlossen - MegaWatt bereit für die nächsten ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG steigert Umsatz um rund 50 % im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER STRONG GROWTH
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erstes Halbjahr 2021: Rückgang von Umsatz und EBITDA aufgrund der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:29 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK steigert bereinigtes EBIT im ersten Halbjahr um 49 % auf 21,3 Mio. € bei stabilem Umsatz und gibt Prognose für 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs