Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Annual general meeting 2021 lays foundations for flexible growth financing

Shareholders express their confidence in the management board and supervisory board

New authorized capital and additional possibilities to raise capital allow for flexible growth financing

Extension of corporate purpose sets course for acquisition of battery storage facilities

Gruenwald, August 20, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company", "Pacifico"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources held its annual general meeting for the year 2021 yesterday.

The annual general meeting resolved to repeal the existing authorized capital 2019 and to create a new authorized capital 2021, which authorizes the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the Company's share capital on one or more occasions by a total of up to €1,654,883.00 by issuing up to 1,654,883 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions and/or contributions in kind in the period up to August 18, 2026.

The annual general meeting also approved the creation of a new conditional capital which will allow, among other things, the issuance of convertible bonds in the future. Furthermore, the annual general meeting notably passed the usual formal approval of the actions of the management board and the supervisory board and approved a change in the corporate purpose of the Company, which will allow the Company to invest in (battery) storage facilities in the future.

Martin Siddiqui, Co-CEO: "We would like to thank the shareholders for the trust they placed in us yesterday. The annual general meeting's consent to the creation of the new authorized capital and to further possibilities to raise capital will allow us to continue to respond flexibly and in line with situational considerations to financing requirements and short-term opportunities, particularly in connection with the further expansion of our portfolio. In addition, this allows us to closely link the use of funds and the raising of funds in terms of timing. The possibility of issuing convertible bonds in the future also provides us with a further instrument for growth financing.