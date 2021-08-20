checkAd

ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 financial results

20.08.2021, 07:30   

20 August 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA
H1 2021 financial results in true and fair view

“H1 2021 was an exciting and intense period as we reached several major milestones aimed at strengthening the Bank, most notably the merger between Banque Profil de Gestion and One Swiss Bank, executed on 1 June 2021, and the change in controlling shareholders. We also rebranded as ONE swiss bank, renewed the Board of Directors and senior management, and completed migration over to a single banking system and IT infrastructure. In addition, Assets under Management soared to CHF 5.2 billion while banking income jumped by 161%, thanks in particular to our external growth strategy and the new Zurich office.

In terms of financial figures, we regret the net loss of CHF -2.78 million. Nevertheless, it was forecasted and mainly originates from amortisation expense of CHF 2.5 million related to goodwill from the merger, which will be amortised over five years, as well as other goodwill items on our balance sheet. It should be highlighted that amortisation of goodwill does not negatively impact our Tier 1 capital. Despite the negative bottom line, EBITDA improved in H1 2021 relative to H1 2020, coming close to operational breakeven. We will be in a position to turn round EBITDA from H2 2021.

These achievements put ONE in a better position to face the future. We are now fully focused on implementing cost savings and unlocking synergies as we move forward and develop our range of services. Our main objective remains the success of our consolidation plan and the satisfaction of our current client base.”

Grégoire Pennone, CEO, ONE swiss bank SA


H1 2021 KEY FIGURES (CHF)

 

H1 2021 KEY FACTS

The integration between Banque Profil de Gestion and One Swiss Bank progressed well (the transaction was executed on 1 June 2021 with retroactive effect from 1 January 2021), particularly in regard to the IT migration, which was completed by the end of June.

The merger marks an important step forward in ONE’s development after several months of intense efforts. The priority is now to finalise integration and the reorganisation of the merged entities before the end of the year. With the two entities combined, the Bank will be able to draw on complementary skills, unlock synergies and implement economies of scale, with the result of generating a sustainable profit margin by 2022. A steady decrease in operating expenses is expected over the next 12 months.

