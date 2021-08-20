STG Seen Rising After Better-Than-Expected Results, Guidance Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 20.08.2021, 07:28 | 26 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 07:28 | (PLX AI) – STG shares are seen rising today after the company reported better-than-expected results late yesterday and upgraded its guidance.Q2 adjusted EBITDA was DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the full year … (PLX AI) – STG shares are seen rising today after the company reported better-than-expected results late yesterday and upgraded its guidance.Q2 adjusted EBITDA was DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the full year … (PLX AI) – STG shares are seen rising today after the company reported better-than-expected results late yesterday and upgraded its guidance.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 million

EBITDA growth outlook for the full year was raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%) on continued high demand for handmade cigars

The guidance may be conservative, suggesting the consensus is likely to be upgraded at least another 2–4%, Carnegie said

The high demand for handmade cigars is increasingly likely to be a new normal level, SEB said

Momentum continued to be strong in Q2 and synergies from Agio Cigars are seemingly being realized faster than anticipated, Nordea said



Scandinavian Tobacco Group Aktie





