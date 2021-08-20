checkAd

STG Seen Rising After Better-Than-Expected Results, Guidance Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
20.08.2021, 07:28  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – STG shares are seen rising today after the company reported better-than-expected results late yesterday and upgraded its guidance.Q2 adjusted EBITDA was DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the full year …

  • (PLX AI) – STG shares are seen rising today after the company reported better-than-expected results late yesterday and upgraded its guidance.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA was DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 million
  • EBITDA growth outlook for the full year was raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%) on continued high demand for handmade cigars
  • The guidance may be conservative, suggesting the consensus is likely to be upgraded at least another 2–4%, Carnegie said
  • The high demand for handmade cigars is increasingly likely to be a new normal level, SEB said
  • Momentum continued to be strong in Q2 and synergies from Agio Cigars are seemingly being realized faster than anticipated, Nordea said


Scandinavian Tobacco Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STG Seen Rising After Better-Than-Expected Results, Guidance Upgrade (PLX AI) – STG shares are seen rising today after the company reported better-than-expected results late yesterday and upgraded its guidance.Q2 adjusted EBITDA was DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 millionEBITDA growth outlook for the full year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand
Nibe Jumps 5% as Strong Demand Powers Better-Than-Expected Sales
GN Store Nord Seen Falling as Audio Drags Earnings Below Consensus
The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Increased By Adage Capital Management L.P.
Holmen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Shares Oscillate
AMAT Q3 Adjusted EPS USD 1.9 vs. Estimate USD 1.77
Maersk Drilling Raises Guidance for Adj. EBITDA, Lowers Spending
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
DSV Rises as Analysts Keep Lifting Price Targets
Rockwool Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand
PLX AI | Analysen