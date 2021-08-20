Maersk Drilling H1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Raised Already Yesterday
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling half year revenue USD 614 million vs. estimate USD 572 million.half year adjusted EBITDA USD 163 millionhalf year capex USD 36 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 millionOutlook FY capex USD 110-130 millionCEO …
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling half year revenue USD 614 million vs. estimate USD 572 million.half year adjusted EBITDA USD 163 millionhalf year capex USD 36 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 millionOutlook FY capex USD 110-130 millionCEO …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling half year revenue USD 614 million vs. estimate USD 572 million.
- half year adjusted EBITDA USD 163 million
- half year capex USD 36 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 million
- Outlook FY capex USD 110-130 million
- CEO says company showed efficiency and service delivery across our rig fleet and supported by a strong commercial performance in a market that is showing signs of an impending recovery
- Agreement to divest Mærsk Inspirer for a price of USD 373 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare