Seadrill Limited First Half 2021 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCPK: SDRLF), a world leader in offshore drilling, announces a commercial update and provides financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.  

Highlights   

Operational/Commercial     

  • Technical utilization of 92% and economic utilization of 88% due to downtime incidents on West Saturn and West Tellus. Excluding these units, technical utilization and economic utilization stood at 98% and 94% respectively.
  • Thirteen owned units operating as of June 30, 2021, with three additional units returning to operations in the second half of 2021. In addition, ten non-owned units remain under Seadrill's management.
  • Total backlog of $2.1 billion with approximately $0.5 billion added during the first half of the year.

Health, Safety, and Environment ("HSE")   

  • Record safety performance with Total Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIR") better than industry average.
  • Maintained our industry-leading carbon management position.

Financial

  • Operating loss decreased to $252 million, includes non-cash impairment of $152 million against the West Hercules rig.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021 of $644 million of which $428 million was unrestricted.

Financial Highlights

Figures in USD million, unless otherwise indicated

1H21

2H20

% Change

Total Operating Revenue

452


461


(2)

%

Adjusted EBITDA

20


10

Seadrill Limited First Half 2021 Results HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCPK: SDRLF), a world leader in offshore drilling, announces a commercial update and provides financial results for the six months ended …

