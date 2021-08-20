Seadrill Limited First Half 2021 Results
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCPK: SDRLF), a world leader in offshore drilling, announces a commercial update and provides financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Highlights
Operational/Commercial
- Technical utilization of 92% and economic utilization of 88% due to downtime incidents on West Saturn and West Tellus. Excluding these units, technical utilization and economic utilization stood at 98% and 94% respectively.
- Thirteen owned units operating as of June 30, 2021, with three additional units returning to operations in the second half of 2021. In addition, ten non-owned units remain under Seadrill's management.
- Total backlog of $2.1 billion with approximately $0.5 billion added during the first half of the year.
Health, Safety, and Environment ("HSE")
- Record safety performance with Total Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIR") better than industry average.
- Maintained our industry-leading carbon management position.
Financial
- Operating loss decreased to $252 million, includes non-cash impairment of $152 million against the West Hercules rig.
- Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021 of $644 million of which $428 million was unrestricted.
|
Financial Highlights
|
Figures in USD million, unless otherwise indicated
|
1H21
|
2H20
|
% Change
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
452
|
|
461
|
|
(2)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
20
|
|
10
|
