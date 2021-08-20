Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Atalaya Mining PLC:TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdingsNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. …

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Polar Capital LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17.08.2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18.08.2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.08% 5.08% 138,211,459

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) CY0106002112 Ordinary shares 7,021,286 5.08% SUBTOTAL 8. A 7,021,286 5.08% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Polar Capital Holdings PLC 0% 0% 0% Polar Capital Partners Limited 0% 0% 0% Polar Capital US Holdings Limited 0% 0% 0% Polar Capital (America) Corporation 0% 0% 0% Polar Capital Holdings LLC 0% 0% 0% Phaeacian Partners Holdings LP 0% 0% 0% Polar Capital LLP 5.08% 0% 5.08% Phaeacian Partners LLC 0% 0% 0% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion London, UK Date of completion 18.08.2021



SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC

