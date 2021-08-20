checkAd

Trust Stamp Announces Stock Split in Pursuit of Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI)(Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services used in multiple sectors, today announces that effective August 23, 2021, it will complete a sub-division (the 'Share Split') of each share of Class A Common Stock ('Pre-Split Shares') into five shares of Class A Common Stock ('Post-Split Shares') in support of the Company's application to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Board of Directors of T Stamp Inc. and the holders of a majority of outstanding shares each approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to effect a 5-for-1 split of the Company's stock, which was filed with the Secretary of State of Delaware on 18 August 2021.

The last day of trading in the Pre-Split Shares is expected to be Friday, 20 August 2021 (the 'Record Date'), and the Post-Split Shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the market opening of both Euronext Growth and OTCQX on 23 August 2021 (the 'Effective Date'). At that time, the Post-Split Shares will trade on OTCQX under the trading symbol 'IDAID' for 20 business days, after which the Company's trading symbol will revert to 'IDAI'. There will be no change to the Company's trading symbol on Euronext Growth.

As a result of the Share Split, each Shareholder of record will receive four additional shares of Common Stock for each share held as of the Effective Date. The number of shares authorised and the number of shares in issue will each be increased by a factor of five, and the price per share at which the stock trades is expected to adjust accordingly. The split will not alter any Shareholders' percentage shareholding in the company, nor will it result in any dilution or change to the overall value of their investment.

The Share Split is in furtherance of Trust Stamp's application to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market, announced in April of this year. The Company intends for this corporate action to assist in meeting the trading volume requirement for the Nasdaq listing criteria that it is following, which requires (amongst other criteria) a minimum average trading volume of 2,000 shares per day over a 30 day-period. Uplisting from the OTCQX Best Market to NASDAQ requires meeting both quantitative and qualitative standards and cannot be assured, but the Company continues to actively work through the application process with Nasdaq staff and its advisors.

