Jadestone Energy PLC Announces TR-1
SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings1. Issuer DetailsISINGB00BLR71299Issuer NameJADESTONE ENERGY PLCUK or Non-UK IssuerUK2. Reason for NotificationAn acquisition or disposal of voting …
SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLR71299
Issuer Name
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FIL Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Hamilton
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Bermuda
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Aug-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Aug-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.016%
|
0.00%
|
5.016%
|
23,264,606
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BLR71299
|
Wertpapier
