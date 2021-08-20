Jadestone Energy PLC Announces TR-1

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings1. Issuer DetailsISINGB00BLR71299Issuer NameJADESTONE ENERGY PLCUK or Non-UK IssuerUK2. Reason for NotificationAn acquisition or disposal of voting …

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

GB00BLR71299

Issuer Name

JADESTONE ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.016% 0.00% 5.016% 23,264,606 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares