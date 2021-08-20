checkAd

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces TR-1

Autor: Accesswire
20.08.2021   

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings1. Issuer DetailsISINGB00BLR71299Issuer NameJADESTONE ENERGY PLCUK or Non-UK IssuerUK2. Reason for NotificationAn acquisition or disposal of voting …

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BLR71299

Issuer Name

JADESTONE ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.016%

0.00%

5.016%

23,264,606

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BLR71299

Wertpapier


