Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comment by Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson:

"Our result was severely affected by supply disruptions and the continuing impact of the pandemic. Business activity, however, developed favorably across all divisions, which was demonstrated by good order intake. We now look forward to a strong second half of 2021, which we kick-started with the announcement of our entry into the Automotive DMS market with several partnerships and the acquisition of Phasya. Both investments have a great strategic rationale and are fantastic complements to our current portfolio."