Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comment by Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson:

"Our result was severely affected by supply disruptions and the continuing impact of the pandemic. Business activity, however, developed favorably across all divisions, which was demonstrated by good order intake. We now look forward to a strong second half of 2021, which we kick-started with the announcement of our entry into the Automotive DMS market with several partnerships and the acquisition of Phasya. Both investments have a great strategic rationale and are fantastic complements to our current portfolio."

Second quarter April - June 2021

  • Revenue was SEK 282 million (333), corresponding to organic decline of 4%. In line with previous communication, supply disruptions in Tobii Dynavox resulted in a large deferral of revenue from the second to mainly the third quarter 2021.
  • Gross margin was 66% (69%).
  • The Group's operating result was SEK -99 million (-45).
  • The net profit for the period amounted to SEK -114 million (-74).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.14 (-0.75).

Business development

  • Order intake was strong with Tobii Pro now back at around the same level as before the pandemic and order intake for Tobii Dynavox was higher than levels seen before the pandemic.
  • Tobii Tech received five design wins, including a VR headset and several medical applications.
  • Tobii partnered with Nvidia to, based on Tobii´s Spotlight Technology, introduce a no-code dynamic foveated rendering solution which furthers widespread adoption of eye tracking in VR.
  • After the quarter, Tobii announced its entry into the Automotive Driver Monitoring-Systems market.
  • After the quarter, Tobii announced that is has acquired Phasya. This acquisition will speed up Tobii´s product roadmap within automotive as well as several other markets that Tobii addresses.
  • The preparations for the listing of Tobii Dynavox and the integration of Tobii Tech and Tobii Pro are progressing according to plan.

Comments from the CEO

