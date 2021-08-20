checkAd

Fractal Gaming Cuts Sales Outlook, Now Sees Drop of 15-20%

Autor: PLX AI
20.08.2021, 08:11  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming sees an organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth."Cites weak start to Q3In July and August, market demand was much weaker than anticipated, affected by …

  • (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming sees an organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth."
  • Cites weak start to Q3
  • In July and August, market demand was much weaker than anticipated, affected by the continued shortage of graphic cards that is impacting the whole market for enthusiast computers
  • The shortage is expected to continue to impact Fractal’s sales and earnings during the second half
Fractal Gaming Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fractal Gaming Cuts Sales Outlook, Now Sees Drop of 15-20% (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming sees an organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth."Cites weak start to Q3In July and August, market demand was much weaker than anticipated, affected by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand
Nibe Jumps 5% as Strong Demand Powers Better-Than-Expected Sales
GN Store Nord Seen Falling as Audio Drags Earnings Below Consensus
The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Increased By Adage Capital Management L.P.
Holmen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Shares Oscillate
AMAT Q3 Adjusted EPS USD 1.9 vs. Estimate USD 1.77
Maersk Drilling Raises Guidance for Adj. EBITDA, Lowers Spending
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
DSV Rises as Analysts Keep Lifting Price Targets
Rockwool Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:21 UhrFractal Gaming Seen Dropping 20% After Massive Guidance Cut
PLX AI | Analysen
07:00 UhrFractal Gaming Q2 Revenue SEK 103.7 Million
PLX AI | Analysen