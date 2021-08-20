Fractal Gaming Cuts Sales Outlook, Now Sees Drop of 15-20%
- (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming sees an organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth."
- Cites weak start to Q3
- In July and August, market demand was much weaker than anticipated, affected by the continued shortage of graphic cards that is impacting the whole market for enthusiast computers
- The shortage is expected to continue to impact Fractal’s sales and earnings during the second half
