Fractal Gaming Seen Dropping 20% After Massive Guidance Cut Autor: PLX AI | 20.08.2021, 08:21 | 24 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 08:21 | (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming shares may drop as much as 20% after the company issued a big guidance cut, analysts said. Fractal Gaming sees organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth" … (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming shares may drop as much as 20% after the company issued a big guidance cut, analysts said. Fractal Gaming sees organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth" … (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming shares may drop as much as 20% after the company issued a big guidance cut, analysts said.

Fractal Gaming sees organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth" after a weak start to the third quarter

Q2 sales were in line with expectations, but adjusted EBITDA and gross margin missed consensus

Net sales impacted by shortage of graphic cards, primarily impacting sales of cases, the company said

Demand much weaker than expected in July and August

Delayed shipments from China in June

The extraordinarily high shipping costs are temporarily impacting product margins, Fractal Gaming said

Current headwinds are expected to be short term and we remain positive regarding our mid-to long-term outlooks, the company said

Sees strong underlying pent-up demand once graphics cards become available again



Fractal Gaming Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Fractal Gaming Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer