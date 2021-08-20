checkAd

Fractal Gaming Seen Dropping 20% After Massive Guidance Cut

Autor: PLX AI
20.08.2021, 08:21  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming shares may drop as much as 20% after the company issued a big guidance cut, analysts said. Fractal Gaming sees organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth" …

  • (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming shares may drop as much as 20% after the company issued a big guidance cut, analysts said.
  • Fractal Gaming sees organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth" after a weak start to the third quarter
  • Q2 sales were in line with expectations, but adjusted EBITDA and gross margin missed consensus
  • Net sales impacted by shortage of graphic cards, primarily impacting sales of cases, the company said
  • Demand much weaker than expected in July and August
  • Delayed shipments from China in June
  • The extraordinarily high shipping costs are temporarily impacting product margins, Fractal Gaming said
  • Current headwinds are expected to be short term and we remain positive regarding our mid-to long-term outlooks, the company said
  • Sees strong underlying pent-up demand once graphics cards become available again


Fractal Gaming Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fractal Gaming Seen Dropping 20% After Massive Guidance Cut (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming shares may drop as much as 20% after the company issued a big guidance cut, analysts said. Fractal Gaming sees organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth" …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand
Nibe Jumps 5% as Strong Demand Powers Better-Than-Expected Sales
The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Increased By Adage Capital Management L.P.
GN Store Nord Seen Falling as Audio Drags Earnings Below Consensus
Holmen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Shares Oscillate
AMAT Q3 Adjusted EPS USD 1.9 vs. Estimate USD 1.77
Maersk Drilling Raises Guidance for Adj. EBITDA, Lowers Spending
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
DSV Rises as Analysts Keep Lifting Price Targets
Rockwool Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:11 UhrFractal Gaming Cuts Sales Outlook, Now Sees Drop of 15-20%
PLX AI | Analysen
07:00 UhrFractal Gaming Q2 Revenue SEK 103.7 Million
PLX AI | Analysen