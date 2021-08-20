Fractal Gaming Seen Dropping 20% After Massive Guidance Cut
- (PLX AI) – Fractal Gaming shares may drop as much as 20% after the company issued a big guidance cut, analysts said.
- Fractal Gaming sees organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth" after a weak start to the third quarter
- Q2 sales were in line with expectations, but adjusted EBITDA and gross margin missed consensus
- Net sales impacted by shortage of graphic cards, primarily impacting sales of cases, the company said
- Demand much weaker than expected in July and August
- Delayed shipments from China in June
- The extraordinarily high shipping costs are temporarily impacting product margins, Fractal Gaming said
- Current headwinds are expected to be short term and we remain positive regarding our mid-to long-term outlooks, the company said
- Sees strong underlying pent-up demand once graphics cards become available again
