HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2021 INTERIM REPORT

Stockholm, Sweden, August 20, 2021

The First Half Year Report for 2021 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com