checkAd

DGAP-News J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.08.2021, 08:45  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

20.08.2021 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town
Johannesburg, South Africa, August 19, 2021/ -- Following several other international VIP confirmations, J. Peter Pham, the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, has issued his support of and participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town. Pham is focused on enhancing security and governance, social progress and economic development in Africa, and will promote U.S.-Africa partnerships and the role of Africa in the global energy transition in Cape Town, ushering in a new wave of investment and bilateral cooperation.

Pham played an instrumental role in coordinating relations between the U.S. government and African stakeholders with his service as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa from 2018-2020, and as the first-ever U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region from 2020-2021. With a focus on enhancing cross-border security and contributing towards both the Sahel and Great Lakes region's political and economic stability, Pham aims to unite U.S. stakeholders with African opportunities, driving regional energy and economic growth.


Additionally, Pham is a strong advocate for the role of African resources in the global energy sector. With significant renewable and mining resources ready for exploitation and export in Africa, Pham believes that the continent has a strategic role to play in driving the global energy transition. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, for example, holds roughly half of the total global reserves of cobalt - a key component in rechargeable batteries. By promoting African renewables and minerals as a key driver of the global energy transition, and emphasizing the value of African exports, Pham remains committed to not only promoting the U.S. role in Africa, but Africa's role globally. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Pham will drive a strong narrative of what African resources mean for the world, promoting the fact that the continent will play a leading role in the energy transition.
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town 20.08.2021 / 08:45 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWEITERT SEINEN GESCHÄFTSBEREICH GESUNDHEIT MIT DEM ERWERB DES HÄUSLICHEN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG erzielt Nachsteuerergebnis (EAT) von 3,7 Mio. EUR im 1. Hj. 2021 und gibt Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erstes Halbjahr 2021: Rückgang von Umsatz und EBITDA aufgrund der ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis mit Platinstatus für Nachhaltigkeit von EcoVadis ausgezeichnet
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad beteiligt sich an Upscalio
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erstes Halbjahr 2021: Rückgang von Umsatz und EBITDA aufgrund der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement