J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Johannesburg, South Africa, August 19, 2021/ -- Following several other international VIP confirmations, J. Peter Pham, the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, has issued his support of and participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town. Pham is focused on enhancing security and governance, social progress and economic development in Africa, and will promote U.S.-Africa partnerships and the role of Africa in the global energy transition in Cape Town, ushering in a new wave of investment and bilateral cooperation.



Pham played an instrumental role in coordinating relations between the U.S. government and African stakeholders with his service as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa from 2018-2020, and as the first-ever U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region from 2020-2021. With a focus on enhancing cross-border security and contributing towards both the Sahel and Great Lakes region's political and economic stability, Pham aims to unite U.S. stakeholders with African opportunities, driving regional energy and economic growth.





Additionally, Pham is a strong advocate for the role of African resources in the global energy sector. With significant renewable and mining resources ready for exploitation and export in Africa, Pham believes that the continent has a strategic role to play in driving the global energy transition. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, for example, holds roughly half of the total global reserves of cobalt - a key component in rechargeable batteries. By promoting African renewables and minerals as a key driver of the global energy transition, and emphasizing the value of African exports, Pham remains committed to not only promoting the U.S. role in Africa, but Africa's role globally. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Pham will drive a strong narrative of what African resources mean for the world, promoting the fact that the continent will play a leading role in the energy transition.




