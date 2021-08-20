checkAd

SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon

SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon

Frøya, 20 August 2021

  • Voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per share
  • The Offer values the Company at approximately NOK 11,764 million and represents a 12.5% premium to the NTS offer and a premium of 54.0% to the 30 trading day VWAP of the NRS share prior to the date for the NTS offer
  • With several overlapping industrial interests, both in Northern Norway, the West Fjords of Iceland, and offshore, a combination offers ample opportunities to realise significant synergies

SalMar ASA (“SalMar” or the “Offeror”) is pleased to announce that SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon ASA (“Norway Royal Salmon”, “NRS”, or the “Company”) for NOK 270 per share (the “Offer Price”) (the “Offer”).

The Offer Price represents a 12.5% premium to the NTS offer of NOK 240 per share, and a premium of 54.0% and 42.0% to the 30 and 90 trading day VWAP of the Norway Royal Salmon share up to and including the date prior to the date for the NTS offer (15 July 2021), respectively. The Offer values the outstanding shares of the Company at approximately NOK 11,764 million.

To facilitate and safeguard the success of the superior offer for the benefit of the NRS shareholders, SalMar has requested that the board of directors of NRS uses the authorisation granted to them at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 27 May 2021, to carry out a private placement of up to 4,357,219 new shares directed towards the superior bidder  (the “Private Placement”) at a subscription price equal to the offer price of such superior bid. NRS has confirmed that the board of directors is prepared to use its authorisation accordingly.

