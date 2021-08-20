SalMar Offers NOK 270/Shares to Buy Norway Royal Salmon in NOK 11.7 Billion Deal Autor: PLX AI | 20.08.2021, 08:46 | 32 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 08:46 | (PLX AI) – SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal SalmonSalMar offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per shareThe Offer values the Company at … (PLX AI) – SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal SalmonSalMar offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per shareThe Offer values the Company at … (PLX AI) – SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon

SalMar offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per share

The Offer values the Company at approximately NOK 11,764 million and represents a 12.5% premium to the NTS offer and a premium of 54.0% to the 30 trading day VWAP of the NRS share prior to the date for the NTS offer



