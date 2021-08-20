checkAd

SalMar Offers NOK 270/Shares to Buy Norway Royal Salmon in NOK 11.7 Billion Deal

Autor: PLX AI
20.08.2021, 08:46  |  32   |   |   

(PLX AI) – SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal SalmonSalMar offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per shareThe Offer values the Company at …

  • (PLX AI) – SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon
  • SalMar offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per share
  • The Offer values the Company at approximately NOK 11,764 million and represents a 12.5% premium to the NTS offer and a premium of 54.0% to the 30 trading day VWAP of the NRS share prior to the date for the NTS offer
SalMar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SalMar Offers NOK 270/Shares to Buy Norway Royal Salmon in NOK 11.7 Billion Deal (PLX AI) – SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal SalmonSalMar offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per shareThe Offer values the Company at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Scandinavian Tobacco Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised on Cigars Demand
Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Increased By Adage Capital Management L.P.
Holmen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Shares Oscillate
AMAT Q3 Adjusted EPS USD 1.9 vs. Estimate USD 1.77
Maersk Drilling Raises Guidance for Adj. EBITDA, Lowers Spending
BW Energy Q2 EBITDA Rises vs. Q1 on Higher Sales, Oil Price
PSP Swiss Property H1 EPS CHF 8.1; EBITDA Guidance Confirmed
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
DSV Rises as Analysts Keep Lifting Price Targets
Rockwool Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond