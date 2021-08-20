checkAd

EQS-News Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions: sold-out festival opening with SEVEN

Yesterday, Thursday, 19 August, a floating stage celebrated its premiere in Küsnacht: As the opening act of the Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions, SEVEN got everyone into a festive mood with a sold-out concert. Around 700 visitors celebrated the return of summer and live music along with the soul singer and the local newcomer Jane in Flames. Today, the floating stage will be going to Rüschlikon for another silent concert featuring Anna Rossinelli.

The fact that the music came through headphones did nothing to curb the mood at yesterday's opening of the Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions: At 18:00 sharp, the doors opened for the SEVEN concert at the lake town of Küsnacht. With summer weather and against the beautiful backdrop of the lake's waterfront, visitors enjoyed live soul music, savored delicious food and drinks, and sang along at the tops of their voices.

Lively mood among the fans

The happy faces of around 700 vaccinated, recovered or tested visitors left no doubt that this festival summer certainly hasn't been a washout. SEVEN was also buzzing about his sold-out concert: «After a long break I was back on stage with the whole band - I truly enjoyed that! The setting, with the floating stage and the visitors dancing and singing on the waterfront with their headphones, was incredible», said the artist.

On the pulse

The local support act was also a huge hit: The young artist Jana Zwicky from Küsnacht captivated the audience with her unique voice as Jane in Flames. The 21-year-old has been writing her own pop and indie folk songs for five years. «We're really pleased to finally be able to offer Swiss artists a big stage again and that the combination of renowned Swiss artists and up-and-coming newcomers from the region was such a success», said André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. Until 29 August, festival fans can expect additional national acts, such as Luca Hänni, Dodo or 77 Bombay Street, along with a newcomer supporting each of the acts, in six further municipalities on Lake Zurich. Today, Friday, 20 August, the 12-by-12-meter «Floating Boat» will be crossing Lake Zurich to dock in Rüschlikon. The next open air live concert will see Anna Rossinelli on stage this evening, accompanied by support act Tobias Jensen.

