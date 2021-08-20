checkAd

Invitation to Aktia’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 09:00  |   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
20 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Invitation to Aktia’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Aktia invites investors, analysts and representatives from banks and media to Aktia's virtual Capital Markets Day, which will be held on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 at 9.00 a.m. (EEST). The event will end approximately at 12.00 p.m.

During the Capital Markets Day, Aktia's management will provide current information of the company's business operations, strategy and operating environment, as well as present the company's financial development. The event is held in English.

Presentations will be given by:

  • Mikko Ayub, President and CEO
  • Outi Henriksson, EVP, CFO
  • Perttu Purhonen, EVP, Director, Asset Management
  • Anssi Huhta, EVP, Director, Banking Business
  • Markus Lindqvist, Director, Sustainability

The presentations can be viewed as a live webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2021-09-08-cmd/. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com at the beginning of the event.

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom (at) aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to Aktia’s Capital Markets Day 2021 Aktia Bank PlcPress release20 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m. Invitation to Aktia’s Capital Markets Day 2021 Aktia invites investors, analysts and representatives from banks and media to Aktia's virtual Capital Markets Day, which will be held on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
The Flowr Corporation Provides Operational Update
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Metrospaces August 2021 Shareholder Letter
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board