checkAd

J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Autor: Accesswire
20.08.2021, 09:10  |  49   |   |   

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Following several other international VIP confirmations, J. Peter Pham, the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, has issued his support of and participation at African …

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Following several other international VIP confirmations, J. Peter Pham, the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, has issued his support of and participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town. Pham is focused on enhancing security and governance, social progress and economic development in Africa, and will promote U.S.-Africa partnerships and the role of Africa in the global energy transition in Cape Town, ushering in a new wave of investment and bilateral cooperation.

Pham played an instrumental role in coordinating relations between the U.S. government and African stakeholders with his service as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa from 2018-2020, and as the first-ever U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region from 2020-2021. With a focus on enhancing cross-border security and contributing towards both the Sahel and Great Lakes region's political and economic stability, Pham aims to unite U.S. stakeholders with African opportunities, driving regional energy and economic growth.

Additionally, Pham is a strong advocate for the role of African resources in the global energy sector. With significant renewable and mining resources ready for exploitation and export in Africa, Pham believes that the continent has a strategic role to play in driving the global energy transition. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, for example, holds roughly half of the total global reserves of cobalt - a key component in rechargeable batteries. By promoting African renewables and minerals as a key driver of the global energy transition, and emphasizing the value of African exports, Pham remains committed to not only promoting the U.S. role in Africa, but Africa's role globally. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Pham will drive a strong narrative of what African resources mean for the world, promoting the fact that the continent will play a leading role in the energy transition.

"AEW 2021 welcomes all international stakeholders to come and engage with African partners. J. Peter Pham will be instrumental in not only facilitating the critical partnerships that will drive Africa's energy success, but driving investment in African developments by emphasizing the continent's role in the energy transition. By introducing U.S. policies, solutions, and stakeholders to African markets, emphasizing integration and regional collaboration, Pham will help position Africa as a united and formidable force on the global energy stage. Africa will play a leading role in the energy transition and both Pham and AEW 2021 are committed to emphasizing this," stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Following several other international VIP confirmations, J. Peter Pham, the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, has issued his support of and participation at African …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Reconnaissance Exploration on South Rim Gold Project, Central ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
1933 Industries Completes Delisting of Convertible Debentures and Extension of their Maturity Date
Lincoln Expands the Shawinigan Project in Quebec
NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering its ...
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Pricing of $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Kadmon Announces U.S. Availability of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at Charlie Ross
Titel
Management Update
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units