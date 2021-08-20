J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Following several other international VIP confirmations, J. Peter Pham, the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, has issued his support of and participation at African …

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Following several other international VIP confirmations, J. Peter Pham, the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, has issued his support of and participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town. Pham is focused on enhancing security and governance, social progress and economic development in Africa, and will promote U.S.-Africa partnerships and the role of Africa in the global energy transition in Cape Town, ushering in a new wave of investment and bilateral cooperation. Pham played an instrumental role in coordinating relations between the U.S. government and African stakeholders with his service as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa from 2018-2020, and as the first-ever U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region from 2020-2021. With a focus on enhancing cross-border security and contributing towards both the Sahel and Great Lakes region's political and economic stability, Pham aims to unite U.S. stakeholders with African opportunities, driving regional energy and economic growth.