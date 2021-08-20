Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AddLife Jumps 5% After SEB Initiates Coverage with Buy Rating (PLX AI) – AddLife shares rose 5% at the open after SEB initiated coverage with a buy rating.Price target SEK 356With a cash-generative business and many reinvestment opportunities to generate attractive returns, AddLife shares are set to continue …



