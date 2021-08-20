AddLife Jumps 5% After SEB Initiates Coverage with Buy Rating
(PLX AI) – AddLife shares rose 5% at the open after SEB initiated coverage with a buy rating.Price target SEK 356With a cash-generative business and many reinvestment opportunities to generate attractive returns, AddLife shares are set to continue …
