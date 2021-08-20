checkAd

Chief of Innovative Company QUO AG Wins Two Business Worldwide CEO Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 10:00  |  22   |   |   

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreas Halbleib, CEO of the trendsetting Swiss company QUO AG, is honored with two CEO awards in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2021 CEO Awards. Andreas is the winner in two categories - 'Science/Technology CEO of the Year - Switzerland' & 'Most Innovative CEO of the Year - Switzerland'.

The awards seek to identify and honor the most respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many other business awards that focus on the overall success of a company, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations excel – namely senior executives such as CEOs, managing directors, directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, whilst using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

QUO AG is a multi-award winning entrepreneurial innovation, design and engineering company known for its outstanding problem solving expertise. When Andreas took over in 2018, he was tasked with the responsibility of taking the company to an even higher level - a task that he has achieved with flying colors. Motivating his team to master new challenges, Andreas has now expanded the company's diverse offering to include innovators, human factors experts, industrial designers, business strategists, engineers, material scientists and industry experts.

Andreas describes QUO AG as a fun and forward thinking company that's firmly focused on the possibilities of "tomorrow" and has managed to turn customers into fans. His motivation came from an unlikely source - Harley Davison motorcycles. Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, he explained the ethos behind the company and the concept of creating a fan base instead of seeing clients just as customers. "All organizations regardless of location, size or industry sector, need to build and retain customer loyalty. We do not have customers, we have fans. We believe that actions speak louder than words. To ensure that all our customers become or remain our fans, advocate us and strengthen our market position, we've put four pillars in place as our basic cornerstones – professionalism – success – values and last but certainly not least, fun."

The approach is holistic, covering the entire value chain from market analysis, identification of market opportunities and user needs, through to developing and designing a product, service, process or technology. QUO AG's solutions are trendsetting and sustainable. Its latest roll-out of the innovation hub offers its clients access to experts no matter what industry they focus on. With products, services, processes, technologies and outcomes that stand out from competition and continue to evolve to meet ongoing and future needs, QUO AG is the right partner for bringing your ideas to life.

For further information on QUO AG and its innovation, design and engineering competencies, visit the company website www.quo.ch/en .

To find out more about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards CEO Awards 2021, visit https://www.bwmonline.com/ceo-awards-winners-2021/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com

w: www.bwmonline.com  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chief of Innovative Company QUO AG Wins Two Business Worldwide CEO Awards LONDON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Andreas Halbleib, CEO of the trendsetting Swiss company QUO AG, is honored with two CEO awards in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2021 CEO Awards. Andreas is the winner in two categories - 'Science/Technology CEO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Demand from Hospital and Retail Pharmacies for Halal Nutraceutical and Vaccines to Surpass US$ 52 Bn by 2031: Future Market Insights
Tooling Board Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.4 Billion in 2026, Says a New Study ...
RapidAI Achieves Record Momentum Amid Demand for Improved Clinical Decision Making and Patient ...
Single-use Bioreactors Market worth $8.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Fire Safety Equipment Market Size Worth $72.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
NordVPN now runs natively on M1 Macs
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
The Movement Of Mothers
Geosynthetics Market worth $13.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market size worth $ 62.41 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 21.76 % CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...