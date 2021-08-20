checkAd

Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference on September 6 – September 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 10:00  |  18   |   |   

TAINAN, Taiwan, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference on September 6 – September 10, 2021.

The Company management will host meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Credit Suisse representative or the conference coordinator at: tin.luk@event.credit-suisse.com

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,023 patents granted and 503 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-6-505-0880
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director
Investor Relations - US Representative
MZ North America
Tel: +1-312-261-6430
Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference on September 6 – September 10, 2021 TAINAN, Taiwan, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Baozun Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
The Flowr Corporation Provides Operational Update
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Metrospaces August 2021 Shareholder Letter
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board