RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 20.08.2021, 10:07 | 12 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-08-20 Loan 1062 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013935319 Maturity 2031-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,550 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 4 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield 0.041 % Lowest accepted yield 0.041 % Highest yield 0.041 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00

Auction date 2021-08-20 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.50 % ISIN-code SE0002829192 Maturity 2039-03-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,500 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 5 Number of accepted bids 3 Average yield 0.336 % Lowest accepted yield 0.332 % Highest yield 0.343 % % accepted at lowest yield 40.00













