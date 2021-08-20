checkAd

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date 2021-08-20
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,550
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 4
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.041 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.041 %
Highest yield 0.041 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00


Auction date 2021-08-20
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,500
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 5
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 0.336 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.332 %
Highest yield 0.343 %
% accepted at lowest yield        40.00








