RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-08-20
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,550
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.041 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.041 %
|Highest yield
|0.041 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-08-20
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.336 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.332 %
|Highest yield
|0.343 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|40.00
