Nel Premium to Hydrogen Competitors Is Excessive, Kepler Says Halving Price Target Autor: PLX AI | 20.08.2021, 10:10 | 21 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 10:10 | (PLX AI) – Nel is trading at an excessive premium to competitors such as McPhy Energy, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, cutting their price target for the Norwegian company in half.

Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 20

Recommendation remains reduce

Large hydrogen projects are not competitive and are waiting for government support to bridge the gap, Kepler said

Large hydrogen projects are not competitive and are waiting for government support to bridge the gap, Kepler said

Still, the broker said it remained optimistic in the long term about green hydrogen, and expects Nel to reach a 5% share of the global market in 2050



